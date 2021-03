The facility opened on March 14 due to a growing influx of minors crossing the U.S.-Mexico Border.

MIDLAND, Texas — U.S. Senator John Cornyn will tour the Midland migrant facility with Judge Johnson and Mayor Patrick Payton run by the U.S. Department Health and Human Services Office of Refugee Resettlement.

