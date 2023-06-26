Congressman August Pfluger holds Midland town hall

Congressman Pfluger spoke on a variety of topics, from energy bills, to border security and more.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland residents filled seats in the Bush Convention Center Monday to hear Congressman August Pfluger speak during a town hall meeting.

"Well we make a habit of doing this periodically," said Pfluger. "It’s important, first off, to be in front of constituents, to have accountability, to hear their thoughts and concerns and ideas and to give a legislative report about what’s going on in congress. Then also tell the story about how important the Permian Basin is and what it means to our national security. I think we achieved all of those things today."

Pfluger spoke on H.R.1., an energy bill that passed this year in the House. A bill that's also crucial to our area.

"H.R.1 is so fundamentally important to this area, and we had a field hearing with 25 members of Congress here earlier this year," said Pfluger. "People all over the country that came and heard from people like Mayor Lori Blong and others on what energy means to our economy, our national security, and the steps we need to push back against the assault that president Biden has made on this area, and especially on oil and gas."

As subcommittee chairman on the Homeland Security Committee, Pfluger also addressed border security issues.

"It’s important that we give the border patrol the resources they need," said Pfluger. "Yes, that means a wall, but it also means technology, it also means hiring more border patrol agents, but it means pushing back on the administration and their lack of political will to enforce the laws that we already have on the books to get us a country that’s secure. That was apart of our commitment to America. I intend to fight for that every single day."