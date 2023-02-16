Congress members from across the country gather in Midland to talk energy

The Committee on Energy and Commerce held a hearing in Midland where local leaders provided testimony about the importance of oil and gas on the economy.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Committee on Energy and Commerce held a hearing at the Bush Convention Center in Midland Thursday.

Midland leaders were witnesses that spoke in front of the committee and gave testimony about the importance of West Texas in oil and gas production.

Congress men and women from places like Iowa, Washington, California, Georgia and more gathered at the Bush Convention center to talk energy.

"15 different representatives who have different constituencies but the thing that remains the same in those consistencies is a need for energy," said Congressman August Pfluger. "What the community needs and what they need right now, what the American people need right now, what families need right now is low cost energy."

Local leaders like Midland Mayor Lori Blong, oil and gas business owners and educators gave their testimony on why Midland and the Permian Basin is so important.

"To come to our community, to see first hand the good work we're doing in Midland and in the Permian Basin and I'm proud of the things we shared today and the conversation that we had," said Mayor Blong.

The majority of the members that were in attendance were republican but there were some democrats, including Congressman Peters from California.

"We're all working together to find an energy economy that is domestic, that is abundant, that is clean," said Peters. "This country has never solved any big problem, whether its sending someone to the moon or winning a world war or beating back a global pandemic, unless we we work together as two parties."

The goal of the committee is to make lives better for American people.