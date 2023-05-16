Odessa police chief testifies in Washington D.C.

Michael Gerke spoke about issues currently facing police departments and OPD’s overall goals. Midland County Sheriff David Criner was also in attendance.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — It was a big day for West Texas law enforcement, as Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke testified before a Homeland Security subcommittee in Washington D.C. to share what challenges the department is facing.

"We're holding an important hearing during National Police Week, a time where we recognize and honor the sacrifices and service of the men and women in law enforcement from across the country,” said U.S. Rep. August Pfluger. “I’m pleased to have some of my own constituents here joining us today. I’d first like to recognize Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke as a witness today."

Gerke said the problems don't involve crime as much as the resources needed to fight it.

Like many police stations around the country, OPD is short on officers.

Gerke also highlighted the rising drug problem in West Texas. During his closing statement, he shared how OPD's goal isn't ranking up arrests, but lowering the victim count.

"Please understand that numbers of arrests and the numbers of seizures don't really matter as much as lowering the number of crime victims,” said Gerke. “So that's what we should be worried about is our victims. We can only accomplish these reductions if we all work together and remember, and this is what we say around the office all the time, egos and attitudes are the enemy of progress."

Midland County Sheriff David Criner was also in attendance at the hearing.