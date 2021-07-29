City of Odessa set to begin removing equipment from UTPB sports complex this weekend

The university and city have agreed to use professional contractors to remove the equipment for safety concerns.

ODESSA, Texas — In a new development to the uncertainty about the use of fields at the UTPB sports complex, the University of Texas Permian Basin confirmed Thursday that the City of Odessa will begin removing equipment owned by local sports associations this weekend.

UTPB President Sandra Woodley said the university is thankful the city worked with them to professionally make the transition.

“We are thankful that the city is working toward an orderly and professional transition at the UTPB sports fields,” Woodley said. “Contractually, the city has the right to remove equipment and permanent structures from UTPB Park, and they have chosen to do that.”

The removal is in response to the ending of a 25-year contract that made UTPB softball and soccer fields available to local associations. That contract is set to expire at the end of August.

The equipment being removed includes 72 soccer goals, 8 scoreboards, storage buildings, fencing, bleachers, shade structures, concession appliances, field maintenance equipment, water and ice systems, Astro Turf, batting cages and more.

As the changes are set to begin, Woodley said the university appreciates the work the community has put in to make the park great.

“The university is very grateful for many community partners who have stepped forward to offer their support in order to improve UTPB Park and enhance the overall experience for teams, organizations and associations who wish to utilize them,” Woodley said “The university appreciates the overwhelming response from the community expressing a clear desire to see the UTPB parks filled with activity and fun.”