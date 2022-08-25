City of Odessa holds meeting on tourism

The meeting focused on the latest updates to city projects and thanking those who made them possible.

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa City Manager Michael Marrero, hotel managers and people who work at local attractions came together Thursday to discuss updates on city projects.

They also talked about how businesses can help in the city’s growth.

"This gave us an opportunity to thank those individuals who operate hotels in our community and attractions and see how we as a community can help them bring more people to our city and bring more people to Odessa,” Marrero said.

Marrero said the city has spent over $200 million on projects to help brighten things up.

Some of the new features underway include fire stations, fire fighter equipment, animal shelters, a new Odessa Police Department training facility, a multi-purpose city building and some renovations to parks and water treatment plants.