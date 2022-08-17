Midland, Odessa residents notice higher water bills

"I have lived at my address for three years. Our water bill has always been between $120-125 the entire time. Last month our bill was $250."

MIDLAND, Texas — Over the last few months, people in Midland and Odessa have seen a rise in their bills.

On one social medium platform for neighbors, residents expressed how they've seen their water bill go up fast.

"I have lived at my address for three years. Our water bill has always been between $120-125 the entire time. Last month our bill was $250. Double! We have not done anything different. I called the city and had our meter reread. They said the readings were accurate, they did not find any leaks, and that they had not gone up on their prices," said Midland resident Kara Laney.

Water meters are used to measure the amount of water used in homes, which in turn has to do with how much you pay.

Laney says she called the City of Midland and noted that they were respectful but there was really nothing they could do, so Laney said they just ended up paying the bill.

Some others said their bill was over $1,000.

If you have a high water bill some tips to get it down are check your home for leaks, water could be coming out faucets, washer or dryer or toilet.

Also keep an eye on how much you are watering your lawn, overwatering can make that bill add up fast, also get your meter checked or re-read by your water provider to make sure things are right.