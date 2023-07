The event will take place at the MLK Jr. Community Center from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

MIDLAND, Texas — City of Midland will be hosting a Meet & Greet event for Tommy Gonzalez on August 2 at the MLK Jr. Community Center.

The center is located on 2300 Butternut Lane, and it will run from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.