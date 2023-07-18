City of Midland holds meet and greet for new city manager

Tommy Gonzalez doesn't start until July 31, but he's already gearing up for his first day by meeting with staff. He is looking forward to getting to know residents.

MIDLAND, Texas — Just two weeks shy of his first day, Tommy Gonzalez is already preparing for his role as Midland City Manager.

"Midland is home for us," said Gonzalez. "It is West Texas, and that's what we're about, and so we're very happy to be here."

Gonzalez said his work has already begun.

"What I've already started doing is having listening sessions, not only with Mayor and council, but also with our team here in the organization, also plan on reaching out to stakeholders," said Gonzalez. "Mayor and council have a lot of folks they want me to meet with as well. So I really want to learn this community in terms of what the interests are, not only what the wants are, but the needs, and listen between now and July 31."

With Gonzalez's previous employment as city manager in El Paso, he said he's no stranger to the West Texas area.

"Just because something was done in another city doesn't mean it's the right thing for Midland, so we really need to learn," said Gonzalez. "I know downtown redevelopment is important, quality of place, quality of life, and I know destination attractions."

Another priority for the incoming city manager is meeting with the staff.

"Meeting with department heads, I really learned, looked over those documents, and then a lot of it with me in terms of what they want for Midlanders, and just feedback from staff, has been great, been very impressed with team, that includes the mayor and council heads," said Gonzalez.

And Gonzalez is not the only one feeling optimistic about the new start.