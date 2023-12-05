West Texas F.C. Soccer holds meet and greet event

TEXAS, USA — West Texas F.C. went out to Market Street's in Midland and Odessa for meet and greet events with some fans.
This allowed fans a chance to meet the players before the upcoming season.
"I think one of the great things about the team, the community is we're all from different places and we all kind of merge together, we live together and immerse ourselves in the culture especially here in West Texas," said the Goalie for WTX FC Freddie Lapworth. "I think we're all excited to experience everything in West Texas...the food, the weather, the atmosphere, and the community that's here."
The team will be dropping by Tall City Brewing Company on May 12 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. before they kick off the season on May 13. The first home game is slated for next Thursday, May 18, at Astound Broadband Stadium.