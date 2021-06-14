City of Big Spring holding community fan drive

Citizens are asked to donate new or gently used fans to help others beat the West Texas heat.

BIG SPRING, Texas — The City of Big Spring Emergency Management is holding a community fan drive to help beat the heat.

The drive will run from June 14 to June 30.

Citizens are asked to donate new or gently used box fans, oscillating fans, tabletop fans and more.

These fans will be given to people who need them to help get through the extremely hot West Texas summer months.