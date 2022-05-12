The importance of checking on older family members and neighbors

"It's a good idea to check daily, as our elderly people get up there in age because there are fall risks, there are medical issues."

MIDLAND, Texas — During this holiday season, take some time to think about the seniors in your life.

"Our volunteers do the checking in on our seniors and making sure the homebound elderly we're taking care of are okay, but people can do that with their own family and in their own neighborhoods and it really does help so much," said Kathleen Kirwan-Haynie, Executive Director with Senior Life Midland.

If you haven't heard from or seen them, check on them.

"It's a good idea to check daily, as our elderly people get up there in age because there are fall risks, there are medical issues... Oftentimes they need food or their electricity has been turned off. We always ask all of our community especially during the cold winter months please look in on your elderly," said Kirwan-Haynie.

If you have family that doesn't live close, be sure to get to know their neighbors.

"It's a very good idea you know if your parents live in a different place than you to know who the neighbors are to have a contact that can run in and check if you can't get ahold of your parents or if they have an emergency they need help with, always know somebody that lives nearby and do have those emergency numbers to check on them," Kirwan-Haynie said.

Even outside of family members, take the time to get to know homebound seniors in your neighborhood so you can check on them.

"It really isn't that tough to get into that habit of 'Who's on my block that is older in age that may be home bound and I need to check in on them every day or two?'" said Kirwan-Haynie.

If you believe your elderly family member is having a health emergency or is in danger call 911 immediately.