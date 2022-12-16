Brewster County 9-1-1 cuts down ambulance response times

The Sheriff's Office and Office of Emergency Management worked together to make the necessary changes.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Brewster County Sheriff's Office and Office of Emergency Management are working together to address issues that affect the response times of ambulances in the county.

So residents in the more rural parts of Brewster County will be seeing a change in ambulance response times, making them quicker.



"What happens is if we get a call and there's a district where the ambulances will go, as we start looking at it some of the districts weren't giving the citizens the greater advantages as far as time goes for an ambulance to get to them. So we're changing all that so that now if you call at this area where you'd get an ambulance out of Alpine, now you're going to get an ambulance out of Terlingua,” said Ronny Dodson, Brewster County Sheriff.



These changes might seem like something at first that will take a while to implement, but according to the sheriff that just isn’t the case.

“They’re going to be changed pretty soon, it won’t take very long. It’s just how the map will be drawn and we’ll have it all set up pretty quick. Right now, even in our dispatch, our dispatchers are trained to know that ‘Hey you know a Terlingua ambulance can get there a lot quicker than an Alpine ambulance’...” Dodson continued.

Sheriff Dodson said that some residents weren’t even aware of the issues with ambulances before the changes.