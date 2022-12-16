5.4 earthquake strikes near Midland exactly one month after last quake

The earthquake hit around 5:35 p.m.

MIDLAND, Texas — The USGS is reporting a 5.4 earthquake struck near Midland.

The earthquake struck around 5:35 p.m. on Friday and was initially reported as a 5.3 but was later updated to a 5.4 before being downgraded to a 5.2, then upgraded back to a 5.4.

People have reported feeling it all over, with some reporting cracked tile.

The quake comes exactly a month after a 5.4 earthquake, the third largest recorded in Texas history, hit near Mentone.

About three minutes after the quake, an aftershock was registered by the USGS. It was initially reported as a 3.6 before being downgraded to a 3.3.

A second 1.9 aftershock registered about an hour and a half later.

NewsWest 9 is following the story and will update as more information becomes available.

You can see some images with damage from the quake sent in by viewers below.

If you or someone you know in Midland experienced any damage from the earthquake, you are asked to report it to Ready Midland in addition to reporting it to your insurance.