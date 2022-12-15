Midland man lights up Christmas with his home decorations

Steve Quain has been living in Midland for 75 years, but for 20 years he has been elevating his Christmas display.

MIDLAND, Texas — Steve Quain has been living in Midland for almost 75 years.

However, he has only been ramping up his Christmas decorations for the past 20 years.

Walking into his Midland home is like entering the home of Mr. Claus himself, with 5,400 Christmas lights and over 40 Christmas trees.

"I’ve always decorated for Christmas, but not to this level," Quain said.

Quan has collected all of his ornaments and decorations year by year.

“I collected a little and each year I add to it," Quain said. "You know, a lot of it I bought at garage sales. I put them up each year, that's how I keep it."

The job of putting up the decorations is timely. Sometime after Thanksgiving, Quain invites others to his home and they assist him with putting up the decorations. This takes up about two and a half weeks.

However, it is a tradition that Quain keeps to honor his mother

"I would have to say my mother, she decorated the house every year," Quain said.

Lighting up the house for his family and the kids who visit makes it all worthwhile.