Odessa man proposes to girlfriend at Starbright Village

The couple went for a stroll at Starbright Village, but there was one light display especially set for Brittney Alvarez.

ODESSA, Texas — One couple in Odessa has the Christmas memory they’ll always remember.

It’s not the presents under the tree that made this particular gift special, but this gift was the gift of love.

Derek Judkins proposed to his girlfriend, Brittney Alvarez on Dec. 8, 2022. It marks their one year anniversary.

The two met online when Alvarez was living in Corrigan, which is in East Texas. Alvarez would move to Odessa to live with Judkins, where they fell in love.

"I just took the leap," said Alvarez. "I mean, when I met him in person, it was an instant connection. I had to keep seeing and talking to him. It moved quickly, but it's just one of those things. When you know, you know."

Judkins and his friends planned the big set up at Starbright Village in Odessa. At the end of the park were big letters that spelled, "MARRY ME." Red lights in the shape of a heart and flowers were placed on the grass with the special black box.

After the couple made their stroll toward the end of the park, Judkins got down on one knee and proposed to Alvarez.

Of course, she said, "YES!"