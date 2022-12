The rides will be available from December 12-14 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Emerald Forest Subdivision.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ODESSA, Texas — The Junior League of Odessa will be holding their 5th annual Christmas Carriage Rides from December 12-14.

The rides will take place at the Emerald Forest Subdivision from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on the dates listed above.

These rides are part of a fundraiser to help raise funds and provide volunteers for the West Texas community.