Boil Water Notice issued to resident in the upper plane area of Odessa

ODESSA, Texas — A Boil Water Notice has been issued to residents in the upper plane area of Odessa by the TCEQ due to insufficient water pressure.

Customers north of Yukon Road and Parks Bell Ranch Road will be affected by this Boil Water Notice. Residents will have to boil their water before using it for any function. This includes washing hands, cooking, brushing teeth, and drinking. Children, seniors and people with weaker immune systems are typically more vulnerable to the harmful bacteria found in the water that is not properly boiled.

Public water system officials will notify the customers once the Boil Water Notice is lifted. This notice will last at least 24 hours typically before the water is deemed safe again.