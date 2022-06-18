The City of Odessa has lifted their boil water notice

The water testing results have come back clean.

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa has announced that the boil water notice has been lifted after water testing samples came back clean.

The City of Odessa took 24 hours to make sure there was no bacteria in the water.

At the press conference held at the City Hall, Public Works Director Thomas Kerr said the bacteria samples came back negative after being tested for 24 hours, meaning the water is clean for people to use.

ECUD has also announced that they have lifted their boil water notice after their testing results showed that the water was clean.

The valve replacement on Andrews and 42nd Street was completed earlier this morning. Kerr said ECUD provided significant help with replacing the valve.

The boil water notice was originally placed into effect back on June 14 after a water main line break occurred in the area of 42nd Street, Tom Green and San Jacinto on June 13.