ECUD: Boil water notices more likely during summer months due to heat

ECUD expects the tests for the most recent boil water notice to come back negative for bacteria on Wednesday afternoon.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — A boil water notice was put out on Monday on the west side of Ector County after a pipeline issue happened around a construction site.

"The pipe was in the ground for 20 years and is old. On the construction site they have an insufficient support for the pipe," said Tram Doan with the Ector County Utility District.

Which is why the utility district immediately notified the roughly 600 people around Tripp and Dunn whose water may have been contaminated.

"The Ector County Utility District puts our customers at number one priority, if we have a 1% chance there may be a contamination of water, we're going to issue the boil water notice," said Doan.

Right now officials are waiting for tests they did Tuesday morning to come back clean.

"First of all you have to have all the bacteria come back negative," said Doan.

Then they send their test results to the state. Once everything is cleared, the notice can be lifted.

Pipes tend to shift and crack more in the summer months because of the heat, meaning notices are more likely to happen.

The district was quick to respond and fix the problem for the people out in Ector County.

"If you see a boil water notice, it's not bad, we're just extra precautious to make our sure our elderly and our kids are being protected from any chance of contamination in our water," said Doan.