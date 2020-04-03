BIG SPRING, Texas — Some areas of Big Spring are under a boil water notice.

The notice comes after city crews replaced several water valves in Comanche Trail Park at the beginning of March.

During the replacement water service was shut down in the area feeding Fm 700 to Wasson Road, Parkway Road to Theo and Wasson Road to Longshore.

Water was also drained from a section of the City's water system for an extended period of time.

TCEQ regulations require the City of Big Spring to place customers west of Highway 87 and south of FM 700 under a boil water notice.

Anyone using the water for drinking, washing their hands or face, brushing their teeth or any sot of consumption should boil the water to ensure destruction of any harmful bacteria.

Water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and boiled for two minutes before using it.

City officials will send out a notice once the boil water notice is no longer in effect.

If you have any question on the notice you can call Shane Bowles, the Public Works Director, at 432-264-2501.

City of Big Spring - Public Information PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT 3-3-2020 BOIL WATER NOTICE On Monday,... March 2, 2020, City crews replaced several water valves in Comanche Trail Park. This required water service to be shut down in the area that feeds the southwest side of Big Spring from FM 700 to Wasson Road, including the area around the park from Parkway Road to Theo and from Wasson Road to Longshore.

RELATED: City crews replacing water valves in Comanche Trail Park

RELATED: Howard County Commissioners Court discusses bad weather policy