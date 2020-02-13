HOWARD COUNTY, Texas — During the February 10 meeting, the Howard County Commissioners Court discussed the county's bad weather policy in the aftermath of the snowfall.

Howard County Offices follow Big Spring ISD's schedule for delayed starts and closures during inclement weather.

On days when school is not in session, closures and delays of non-emergency services will come from the Howard County Judge.

Law enforcement services, including the jail and the sheriff's office will continue as normal. Road and Bridge will also continue.

For more information you can contact the Howard County Commissioners Court.