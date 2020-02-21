BIG SPRING, Texas — City crews will be replacing several water valves in Comanche Trail Park starting February 21.

Work will be done overnight starting at 9 p.m. on Friday. There is no estimate on how long the work will take.

Water service will be shut down for the areas of Parkway Road to Bilger Road, as well as Wasson Road to Longshore Road.

Customers nearby will likely experience low to no water pressure will work is being completed.

The City of Big Spring is apologizing for any inconvenience and is asking for the public's patience during the project.

