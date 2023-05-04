Boil Water Notice enforced for residents of Airline Crossing MHP in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas — The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has enforced a boil water notice for Airline Crossing MHP as of May 4, 2023.
This notice was required due to having less than 20 psi to install the shutoff valves on their water storage tanks. All the water for drinking, cooking and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption in order for the destruction of all harmful and dangerous bacteria. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.
The public water systems will notify customers immediately when the boil water notice is no longer in effect. If anyone has any questions, contact Airline Crossing MHP at 432-694-2534.
People can also look up tips and rules for boiling water on the CDC website.