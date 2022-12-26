Airline Crossing management issues statement on water situation

Follett USA says a boil water notice has been issued after residents reported no water ahead of Christmas weekend.

MIDLAND, Texas — Airline Crossing residents have been without water for multiple days as of Dec. 26.

Several residents spoke with NewsWest 9 on Dec. 23, telling us that not only was there no water but that calls to management had gone unanswered.

We reached out to the management, including Follett USA, which owns the mobile home park.

On Dec. 24, management issued the following statement on the situation to NewsWest 9:

Airline Crossing has issued a Boil Water Notice to all residents after multiple attempts to have the normal water flow. Yesterday Airline Staff had Water Runners bring us 3 loads of 6,200 gallons totaling over 18,000 gallons of water, we have inspected the park and do not have a water line leak that is adequate enough to deplete the pressure and do not see any large bodies of water throughout the park. We feel the is a result of the Artic freeze.

Airline Crossing is working with TCEQ to have an Emergency Preparedness Plan in effect to prevent this from happening in the future.

Today Airline Crossing staff and a handful of amazing residents brought 20 pallets of water which would be the equivalent of almost 40,000 individual water bottles purchased by FollettUSA to help with the water issue. Water is available to all residents and still have more for ones that have not been notified or that were unavailable to pick it up today.

The office is closed for the holiday and will reopen on the 27th of December. Airline Staff is always available on (432)694-2534 and press 1 for an emergency.

Several residents of Airline Crossing reached out to NewsWest 9 following this release to tell us that while the management did distribute water, they were not informed of a boil water notice.