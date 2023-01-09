Boil water notice issued for sections of Alpine

Residents in the Country Club Estates and Los Ranchos Estates will need to boil their water until further notice.

ALPINE, Texas — The City of Alpine is warning some residents of Alpine that they will need to boil their water until further notice.

Residents in the Country Club Estates and Los Ranchos Estates are the ones impacted.

According to a press release, this notice is due to a water line break in the Country Club Estates causing reduced distribution system pressure.

Until the notice is lifted, residents should boil water prior to consumption or use bottled water for things like cooking, drinking or brushing your teeth,

Testing to ensure water is free from harmful pathogens takes 24 hours, meaning the earliest the notice will likely be lifted is 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, about 24 hours after the city announced the break had occurred.