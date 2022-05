The Episcopal Church of the Holy Trinity is thanking first responders with a BBQ lunch.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Episcopal Church of the Holy Trinity will be holding its Blessing of the Badges event on May 15.

First responders and their families can stop by at 11:30 a.m. for a free BBQ event as a thanks for all they do for the community.

Up In Smoke BBQ will be providing the brisket.

The church says they are also invited to the morning's service, which will start at 10:30 a.m.

Attendees are asked to use the Ohio Street entrance for parking.