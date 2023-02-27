Some Big Spring residents dealing with no water after main line break

The main water line suffered a 20-inch break on Sunday.

BIG SPRING, Texas — Workers in Big Spring worked through the night and into the next morning after a major water line suffered a 20-inch break on Sunday.

The break occurred on the intersection of 10th and Johnson Street and left dozens of residents on the north and west side of Big Spring without water.

“We found out there was a water leak right after I got out of work," said Big Spring resident Butch Montemayor. "The water pressure was low and it was a problem all day.”

The break affected each resident differently. Some residents weren't affected as badly, while others had none or low water pressure.

“For this house specifically, we have no water pressure, not even drips coming out," Montemayor said. "So we're having to go completely out of bottles and refillable gallons.”

Workers closed down the road to divert drivers away from the scene as they continued to work on the pipes while sifting through heaps of muddy water and dirt to get to the pipe.

Sam Correa is a maintenance worker in a nearby apartment complex and believes that more pipes should be patched up as well.

"I've seen a lot of these pipes, they are patched. It may be better off if they put new water lines in Big Spring," Correa said. "I mean, they need it, especially with this water."