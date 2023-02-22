City of Pecos will be increasing residents' water rates starting March 1st

Those outside of city limits will have a $26 increase from their current base rate. All residents will see a $1 increase in water usage per thousand gallon.

PECOS, Texas — The City of Pecos will start increasing residents water rates starting March 1, a change that's come after months of discussion and a water rate study.

"The results of this study were that we were undermarketed for our water rates as well as for our base fee," said Charles Lino, Pecos City Manager.

For those in city limits, you'll have no changes to your base rate. However for those outside of city limits, you'll have a $26 increase from your current base rate.

As for water usage, everyone will see an increase.

"We chose to raise our water rates per thousand gallons by one dollar per thousands gallons," said Lino.

The new water rates will be funding two water projects the city's starting.

"We're in the process of doing two major projects here at the city. One is a wastewater treatment plant and that's about a $52 million project that we have funded through Texas water development board, and we have another $42 million project that's water sourcing agreement through USDA of which $5 million of that will be a grant," Lino said.

They will also take care of ongoing infrastructure issues.

"So we're gonna utilize all of these funds to help service the debt on these two projects as well as take care of some infrastructure issues that we have that are ongoing as all cities do," said Lino. "This is part of doing business and it's part of a way that we can make sure you have the best drinking water, best quality of service for now as well as the future."

This water rate increases will go into effect on March 1, 2023 but customers will not see an increase on their bill until April.