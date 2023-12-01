PBTISD raises final beams for new elementary school

The new school will service students in the 2nd through 5th grades.

Example video title will go here for this video

PECOS, Texas — On Thursday, Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD raised the final beams for its new 2nd through 5th grade campus, Zavala Elementary School.

Joined by students, teachers, staff and community members, PBTISD commemorated the event by leaving their mark on two beams. Students placed their thumbprints and other attendees signed their names.

The campus is one of two new elementary schools included in the May 2021 bond.

The design of this school started in June 2021, and included a collaborative process of community members, administration, teachers, coaches, paraprofessionals and students working with architects.

"Every milestone that passes with these new schools and facilities is a show of a promise kept to our community that the district is committed to improving,” said PBTISD Superintendent Brent Jaco. “We believe in our students and staff and want the best for them."