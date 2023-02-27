City of Big Spring crews work on repairing major water main break

BIG SPRING, Texas — City of Big Spring Utility crews are working on fixing a 20-inch water main break at Johnson and 10th Street.
The water main break occurred on February 26 and the line serves the north side of Big Spring. Crews worked through the night to repair the leak, but at this time, there is still low or no water pressure in the North and West sides of the city. Crews are asking for motorists to avoid the area at this time.
