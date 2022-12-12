Big Spring Police investigates shooting incident

Two victims sustained gunshot wounds and were transported to Scenic Mountain Medical Center on December 10.

BIG SPRING, Texas — The Big Spring Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that occurred on December 10 at 9:10 a.m.

Officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of Chanute regarding two gunshot victims. Once they arrived, they found a male and a female lying on the ground. They were both immediately transported to Scenic Mountain Medical Center.

The victims told officers that unknown subjects shot at the house before leaving the area in an unknown direction. They are now both being treated in Lubbock at UMC Medical.

The investigation is still ongoing, and we will continue to update this story as we receive more information.