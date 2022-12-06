City of Midland holding 'Anyone Can Be Santa' Christmas parade

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland will be holding the "Anyone Can Be Santa" Christmas parade at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 10.
The parade will run through downtown Midland and end at Centennial Park.
Float registration will be open until Dec. 8. Anyone wishing to participate must fill out the registration and attend a float captain meeting. The last meeting is at 6 p.m. on Dec. 8 and the MLK Jr. Community Center.
To register you can fill out the form and drop it off at the community center or email them to Joey Jolly at jajolly@midlandtexas.gov.