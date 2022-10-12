Midland Lighted Christmas Parade brings the holiday spirit to Downtown

The air was filled with music, dancing, revving engines and cheers, along with special appearances from Santa Claus and the Grinch.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland’s Lighted Christmas Parade went off without a hitch tonight.

The air was filled with music, dancing, revving engines and cheers, along with special appearances from iconic Christmas characters like Santa Claus and the Grinch.

The parade started near the YMCA on North Big Spring Street, went all the way down to Centennial Park before finally ending near the Downtown Library.

Lots of people lined up near the parade route to enjoy all of the different floats.

“Honestly it’s really fantastic," local Midland resident Blessing Adenuga said. "I won’t lie to you. My kids love it and they’re so happy to be in the presence.”

Multiple local businesses and groups participated in the parade, including Whataburger, Fix West Texas and Crumbl Cookies.

They helped to spread the Christmas spirit all along the route that was taken through the city.

The happiness was contagious and felt by all that came by.

“I’m so excited," Adenuga continued. "Like, I’ve been in Midland for four years now and never experienced this. It’s interesting… I was telling my boy that I’m going to dress my car and get it ready like this for the party as well.”

This may not be the only Christmas event that will be happening in Midland, but it will certainly be one of the most memorable ones.

That is until the next parade happens next year.