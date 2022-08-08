Big Bend National Park opens up new hiking trail

The Lone Mountain Trail is a three-mile loop that circumnavigates the base of Lone Mountain.

BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas — Big Bend National Park has recently opened its newest hiking trail for park visitors.

The Lone Mountain Trail is a three-mile loop that circumnavigates the base of Lone Mountain. People can access the trail one mile north of Panther Junction. The park said it is a good trail for families with children since it only has 200 feet of elevation gain.

The completion of the Lone Mountain Trail was made possible by all park divisions.

“With over 200 miles of trails, Big Bend is a world-renowned hiking location,” said Big Bend National Park Superintendent Bob Krumenaker, “And we’re proud to add this new hiking opportunity so close to Panther Junction, the first stop for so many park visitors."