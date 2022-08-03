Big Bend National Park to hold its third fee-free day of 2022 on August 4

This day is honoring the anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act. The remaining two fee-free days included September 24 and November 11. These days look to encourage discovery and increase visitation at National Parks across the country.

The Big Bend National Park also announced earlier this week that the Window Trail is open again. According to their Facebook page, the bears have left this area of the park and moved to another area in their quest for food. The park still warns people to stay alert just in case there were some bears that stayed.