Elderly Houston man found dead in Big Bend National Park

BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas — A 75-year-old Houston man has reportedly died while in Big Bend National Park.

According to National Park Service officials, they were notified of the man on Chimneys Trail around 7:45 p.m. on July 21.

Rangers say there was no obvious cause of death. At this time the hiker has not been identified.

"Big Bend National Park staff and partners are saddened by this loss," stated Deputy Superintendent David Elkowitz. “Our entire park family extends sincere condolences to the hiker's family and friends."

Big Bend National Park is reminding hikers to be aware of extreme heat. Temperatures along the Chimney Trails reached over 104 degrees on that Thursday.