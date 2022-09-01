Big Bend National Park featured in National Geographic documentary series

The five-part docuseries called "America's National Parks" provides viewers with an in-depth look at some of the country's greatest parks.

BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas — Big Bend National Park has been featured in a National Geographic documentary series that premiered on August 29.

The park is one of five parks featured in the docuseries called "America's National Parks". Some of the other parks in the series include the Grand Canyon, Badlands, Yosemite and Hawai'i Volcanoes.

The Big Bend National Park episode not only features the majestic desert of West Texas, but also talks about the growing population of bears at Big Bend. This is thanks to the protection the park provides for the bears.