Familiar face to fill new position at Sul Ross State University

Dr. Christopher P. Herrera, PhD, MBA, will be the inaugural Associate Dean of Online Learning and Distance Education at The Frontier University of Texas

ALPINE, Texas — Sul Ross State University has appointed Dr. Christopher P. Herrera, PhD, MBA, to fill the role of Associate Dean of Online Learning and Distance Education.

“I’m very humbled to have been chosen to serve in this new role. My goal is to work collaboratively and diligently to build a large, robust online operation that supports growth in enrollment while maintaining the flexibility needed to adapt to emerging technologies,” said Dr. Herrera. “I believe expanding enrollment in our online programs will support growth across all areas of the institution, not just online and distance education.”

Dr. Herrera has had a very accomplished educational career, one which includes his certification in online teaching through the Online Learning Consortium and Sam Houston State University.

“We are delighted to have Dr. Herrera lead our new initiative to grow our online programs, online graduate enrollment and online faculty development,” said Dr. Bernie Canteñs, executive vice president and provost. “His entrepreneurial spirits, knowledge of online curriculum development and leadership skills are the perfect fit.”