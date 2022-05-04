Alpine man charged for involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riots pleads guilty to misdemeanor charge

Sean David Watson pleaded guilty to "Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol building."

ALPINE, Texas — On April 22, 2022, Alpine resident Sean David Watson pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge in relation to his involvement in the January 6 Capitol riots.

Watson agreed to plead guilty to one count of "Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol building." As a part of the plea agreement, the other three charges against Watson were dropped. Those charges included "Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building, Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building, and Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building."

Since Watson pleaded guilty to Count Four, those charges come with a maximum sentence of six months of imprisonment, a term of probation of not more than five years, and a fine of no more than $5,000. Watson will also have to pay any applicable interest on fines and restitution.

Watson was arrested back on April 28, 2021 for his actions during the Capitol riots. On June 24, 2021, he initially pleaded not guilty to all four charges against him.