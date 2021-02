The FBI tells us there was a federal court-authorized search of Sean Watson's property last week.

ALPINE, Texas — The FBI is looking into another West Texan involved in the riots at the capitol on Jan. 6.

Sean Watson, of Alpine, had his home raided last week.

The FBI tells us there was a federal court-authorized search of his property but would not comment any further.

At this time, Watson does not face any charges related to the riots.