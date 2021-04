Sean David Watson will have his court appearance on May 5 at 1:00 p.m.

ALPINE, Texas — An Alpine man has been arrested and charged for his involvement in the Capitol riots on January 6.

Sean David Watson has been charged with "Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds without Lawful Authority."

Watson has also been charged with "Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds".