Abilene Zoo Ambassador Keeper stops by the Howard County Library

Big Spring kids were able to meet some of their favorite zoo animals including the world's largest gecko, a milk snake, frogs and a chinchilla.

Example video title will go here for this video

BIG SPRING, Texas — An Abilene Zoo Ambassador Keeper stopped by the Howard County Library with some of his zoo friends.

Big Spring kids were able to meet some of their favorite animals that they get to read about all the time. These animals included the world's largest gecko, a milk snake, frogs and a chinchilla, which is now considered endangered.

"We just like to bring a lot of different animals," said Abilene Zoo Ambassador Keeper Caylie Hick. "Educate the public on what species may be in their backyards or maybe a species they've never heard of our scene. Just to really broaden their horizons."