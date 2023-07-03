City of Andrews to host '4th of July Fun at the Park' at Pioneer Park

ANDREWS, Texas — The City of Andrews will be hosting its '4th of July Fun at the Park' event on Tuesday.
The event will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Pioneer Park. Some of the events at the park will include turtle races, sack races, a foam party, watermelon slices, a petting zoo, food truck and many more.
The City of Andrews Splash Pad will also be open for free from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. There will also be fireworks at Ace Arena when the sun sets. For more information, people can visit the City of Andrews Facebook page.