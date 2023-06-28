New program teaches Midland high schoolers conservation work

The Conservation Job Corps program allows students the chance to meet experts in the field and get hands-on experience.

MIDLAND, Texas — Some local high schoolers are pioneering a brand-new education program at the I-20 Wildlife Preserve this summer.

The Conservation Job Corps program allows high school students from Legacy High School and Trinity School with an interest in medicine, biology and life sciences an opportunity to obtain hands-on experience in conservation, restoration, education and research before entering college.

Students have the opportunity to investigate several Texas ecosystems, as well as meet with experts, scientists and graduate students on their field trips across the state.