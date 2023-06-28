New program teaches Midland high schoolers conservation work

MIDLAND, Texas —
Some local high schoolers are pioneering a brand-new education program at the I-20 Wildlife Preserve this summer.
The Conservation Job Corps program allows high school students from Legacy High School and Trinity School with an interest in medicine, biology and life sciences an opportunity to obtain hands-on experience in conservation, restoration, education and research before entering college.
Students have the opportunity to investigate several Texas ecosystems, as well as meet with experts, scientists and graduate students on their field trips across the state.
The next stop for these wild explorers will be the Monahans sandhills, and later Corpus Christi, the San Antonio Zoo and other natural spaces in the great state of Texas.