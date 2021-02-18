Roswell PD arrests male suspect in murder case

25-year-old Jeffery Contreras was arrested on February 16 and charged with first-degree murder.

ROSWELL, N.M. — The Roswell Police Department made an arrest on February 16 of a male suspect on first-degree murder charges.

25-Year-Old Jeffery Contreras was charged for the murder of 57-year-old Anthony Vasquez.

Contreras was also charged with tampering evidence as well as felon in possession of a firearm. He was being held at Chaves Detention Center this week and was being held on separate bonds. The one with the murder charge was set at $250,000.

The victim, Anthony Vasquez was shot on February 5 in the morning as he was sleep in his RV trailer. His girlfriend was with him, but was not shot after multiple bullets were fired. Vasquez was rushed to the hospital immediately, but it was too late and he died soon after.

Roswell Police believes Contreras drove to the RV trailer park with another individual and fired numerous shots into the RV before driving away.

RPD found the gun used in the incident at a relative of Contreras' apartment in Albuquerque.

They finally found Contreras outside of a motel in the 2100 block of North Main Street. Contreras was arrested by RPD with help from their SWAT team.