Big Spring police make arrest in murder case

BIG SPRING, Texas — Big Spring Police have arrested on man in connection with a murder that took place in January.

According to police, officers responded o the 2600 block of Langley in reference to an assault on Jan, 18.

Thomas Segundo, 38, was taken to Scenic Mountain Medical Center, but was taken to UMC in Lubbock where he succumbed to his injuries on January 31.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Jessie Cuellar, 42, for murder.

Cuellar was arrested on February 8 and is being held in the Howard County Jail.