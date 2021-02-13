Hobbs PD arrests male suspect for receiving a stolen vehicle

The suspect was arrested on February 12 after Hobbs PD saw the vehicle on Cecil Street.

HOBBS, N.M. — The Hobbs Police Department has arrested a Hobbs male charged with receiving a stolen vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hobbs PD responded to a call on February 11 about a stolen vehicle on Cecil Street. The car stolen was a 2004 Volkswagen Jetta.

On February 12, the police saw the vehicle at 3:00 a.m. in the area of Cecil and Marland.

The suspect, Kristopher Land was in the vehicle and was asked to exit the vehicle by Hobbs PD.

Land didn't stop for the police when asked and said he was going to work. He was detained soon after.