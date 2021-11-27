Here's why Cyber Monday sales may be worth a look

Just because Black Friday ends does not mean the deals do.

SAN ANTONIO — You might already be exhausted if you are a bargain hunter since you have been searching for deals for a week. So, is it even worth bothering with Cyber Monday sales?

Many sales started early this year. We have not seen as many deep discounts as we normally do this time of year, but the bargains are there if you do your research. Just because Black Friday ends does not mean the deals do.

It could be worth your time and money to at least check out Cyber Monday sales.

“The deals on Cyber Monday tend to be a bit broader and sometimes tend to be a little bit deeper as well,” said Trae Bodge, a smart saving expert. “So, you might look at 20% off on Black Friday, 25% off on Cyber Monday. So, Cyber Monday is really one of my favorite days because of that reason.”

“With Cyber Monday, it’s a lot easier to do cost comparisons because it just involves opening up another tab and checking a different store rather than having to go into a store or investigate potential in-store only deals or something like that,” said Julie Ramhold, a consumer analyst for Dealnews.com. “So, I feel like it’s a little bit easier and faster to do Cyber Monday shopping because you can kind of tell quickly if it’s a good deal, if you want to buy it.”

It can definitely be worth spending a few minutes looking to see if any items are on sale. Consider Cyber Monday a sort of final round for savings on your holiday shopping.