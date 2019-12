ODESSA, Texas — Starting on Dec. 7, TTUHSC will begin offering free screenings for sexually transmitted diseases.

The screenings will be every Saturday between 10A.M. and 1P.M.

Physicians will also be hosting its family health clinic at the clinic building in Odessa on the same day.

For those interested in being tested, visit 701 W. 5th St.

Appointments are not necessary.